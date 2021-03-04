Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SpareBank 1 SMN Annual report 2020 published ﻿﻿ SpareBank 1 SMN's annual report for 2020 is now available. See the annual report here: https://annualreport.smn.no/2020/ Trondheim, 4th of March 2021 Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, +47 …



