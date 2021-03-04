Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance

Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming and pioneer in gaming and esports, announced today the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance - a team of global streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. Gillette is leveling up the program in its third year, evolving its global approach to form an elite team of streamers from around the world. This year’s Alliance will be comprised of 11 streamers who will be creating custom content streams for their specific regions on Twitch, YouTube, and social media platforms.

Gillette announced the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance - a team of global streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2021 Alliance features its largest roster yet, comprised of gamers from the most countries to date. New for this year, the Alliance will co-stream together in smaller groups and share audiences at various times throughout the year. The Alliance will be talking about their shaving routines and personal style, as well as Gillette’s newest innovations and core products such as ProGlide, SkinGuard, and the recently launched US-based Planet KIND. Additionally, the popular Bits for Blades program, will also return in 2021 to provide fans the opportunity to earn Twitch Bits by buying Gillette products through Gillette.com.

Gillette Gaming Alliance 2021 Roster:

Dr Lupo, one of the most recognizable streamers in the world and a Gillette veteran, returns after a huge 2020 where he helped sell out Bits for Blades, represented Gillette in the COVID-19 charity event Stream Aid with Twitch, and appeared in a Gillette commercial. Lupo is joined in North America by Alliance rookie Deejay Knight, who is a military veteran-turned-pro gamer and is exploding in the streaming community.