 

CoinShares announces outcome of offering in connection with its intended listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Saint Helier, JERSEY, 4 March, 2021

The subscription period for shares in the initial public offering (the “Offering”) from CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” or the “Company”) ended Tuesday, 2 March, 2021. The outcome of the Offering shows that the Offering was subscribed to 447% and that the Company will receive proceeds of SEK 151.1 million before issue costs.

The Offering of SEK 151.1 million was covered by subscription commitments of SEK 125.5 million, corresponding to 83% of the total Offering. In addition to these subscription undertakings, the Company received retail subscriptions amounting to SEK 549.5 million from a total of 12,523 subscribers, representing an oversubscription of 2,046% of the shares available to retail investors.

Overall, subscriptions were therefore received for a total of SEK 675.0 million (including subscription commitments received prior to the Offering), corresponding to 447% of the total Offering.

The price in the Offering had been set to SEK 44.9 per share. As the Offering has been fully subscribed, CoinShares will receive SEK 151.1 million before issue costs.


 

Allotment

As a result of the significant interest shown for the Offering, not all subscribers have been allocated shares. Allotment of shares in the Offering has been decided by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the principles set out in the prospectus prepared by the Company, which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 22 February, 2021 (the "Prospectus").

Notification of any allotment will be received via settlement notes, which are expected to be delivered on or around 4 March 2021. Subscribers who are not allotted any shares will not be notified.


 

Number of shares and share capital

The Offering will entail an increase in the number of shares in the Company, from 63,187,460 to 66,551,863. The share capital in the Company will increase from GBP 31,277.79 to GBP 32,943.17.

Disclaimer

