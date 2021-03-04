Join the Club! Stride Offers New Career Learning Experiences for High School Students

As part of its expanded efforts to put middle and high school students on an early pathway to successful futures, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) today announced it has launched two new programs designed to help young people learn more about in-demand careers from industry experts. The Stride Nursing Club and Stride Industry Chats are new initiatives which introduce teens to various professions through a free, virtual speaker series.

“Learning is a lifelong pursuit and the foundation of our mission and work at Stride,” said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Learning Solutions at Stride. “What we have come to realize is that people are shifting the way they think about education, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has altered the work landscape. The Stride Nursing Club and industry chats series provide students with an opportunity to take advantage of career exploration and to get a head start on their future.”

A new sobering report found that 17 million, or one in ten, U.S. workers may be forced to find a new occupation by 2030 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic-induced shifts in the labor market. Additionally, according to Stride’s own research, while nearly 60% of Americans think a college degree is not for everyone, an almost equal number (58%) would upskill if it was cost effective, convenient, and led to better paying jobs.

The goal of Stride Nursing Club is to give those at all education levels who want to gain more information and insight about nursing careers the opportunity to do so. Statistics show that the Registered Nursing (RN) workforce is one of the top fields to experience growth through 2029, which is being driven in large part by an aging nursing workforce. The onset of the pandemic is also accelerating opportunities in nursing, and motivating younger students to explore career possibilities.

Led by Stride Career Prep’s Healthcare Career Program director, Dr. Sherri Wilson, RN, the Nursing Club will feature monthly virtual seminars with top experts in the nursing field on a wide range of topics from job opportunities to diversity. All sessions will feature a live chat with opportunities for Q&A with a different Nursing professional each month. Teachers are also invited to join and share the live or recorded sessions virtually with their class. Registration is free.