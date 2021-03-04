Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Athenex, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) common stock between August 7, 2019 and February 26, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Gupta v. Athenex, Inc., No. 21-cv-00337. The Athenex class action lawsuit charges Athenex and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Athenex common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Athenex class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Athenex class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Athenex class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Athenex class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Athenex class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Athenex class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Athenex class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 3, 2021.

Athenex is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. One of Athenex’s main drug candidates is an oral paclitaxel and encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. On August 7, 2019, Athenex announced topline data showing that oral paclitaxel and encequidar met the primary efficacy endpoint with statistically significant improvement over IV paclitaxel in a Phase 3 pivotal study in metastatic breast cancer. Athenex also stated that it intended to seek a pre-New Drug Application (“NDA”) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and would “be preparing our NDA submission as soon as possible.”