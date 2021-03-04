Uber Senior Vice President to Participate in Fireside Chat at Truist Technology, Internet, and Services Summit

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President and head of its Mobility segment, will participate in a fireside chat at the Truist Technology, Internet, and Services Summit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mr. Macdonald is scheduled to appear at 10:30 am ET (7:30 am PT).

