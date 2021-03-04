 

DGAP-News Ferratum Oyj: Fitch Affirms Ferratum at 'B+'; Outlook Negative

Fitch Affirms Ferratum at 'B+'; Outlook Negative

Helsinki, 4 March 2021 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that Fitch Ratings has afirmed Ferratum Oyj's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook and the long-term rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH at 'B+'/RR4.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 560,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2020).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:
IR@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact


Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
