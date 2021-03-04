SO WHAT: If you purchased 3D Systems securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) resulting from allegations that 3D Systems may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2049.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 1, 2021, after trading hours, 3D Systems issued a press release advising investors that it was unable to timely file its annual report for 2020, while reporting unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company further stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.”

On this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $11.30 per share, or 29%, over the next two days to close at $27.49 per share on March 3, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles.

