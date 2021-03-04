Max Sound Corp. announced today the official signing of its first major, fee-based, license for MAXD HD Audio Technology in a Joint Venture Agreement with Tip Solutions, Inc.

Under the Joint Venture, TIP has now licensed MAX-D’s HD Audio breakthrough with a six-figure, up-front fee and projected fees and royalties of at least seven-figures over ten years. (More specific details, including revenue sharing components that could create greater projectible sales growth, will appear this month in MAX-D's upcoming 10k annual report in the Subsequent Events section.)

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Sound Corp. (OTC: MAXD) announced today that it has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with TIP Solutions, that brings their revolutionary technologies to market together with game-changing Patented and Trademarked MAX-D HD Audio and TIP's Cutting Edge Call Management Platform.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MAX-D and to provide our users with their incredible HD Audio breakthrough that has consistently demonstrated a dramatic ability to improve everyone’s multi-media entertainment experience,” said John Braun, TIP Solutions CEO. “Together, TIP and MAX-D are going to revolutionize the way we communicate. When you combine the high-level audio quality that MAX-D provides with TIP’s highly beneficial Call Management Program features, you’re given the gift of a communications experience that’s as close to face to face as it gets.”

With more than one million downloads of MAX-D’s HD Audio App, that previously occurred with no advertising dollars spent, the critically acclaimed high-definition audio technology has captured the attention of many award-winning musicians, producers, engineers and consumers including Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac.

“Thank God we can finally get out of this sonic prison cell that we’ve been put into. MAX-D restored my faith in the future of audio,” said Mick Fleetwood, founder, drummer and icon of pop-supergroup - Fleetwood Mac. (To see the amazing superlatives that other Music Industry Professionals and Celebrities have proclaimed about MAX-D’s audio solution experience, go to: https://www.maxd.audio/advisors)

Highly popular, beloved and retired NBA Champion and Superstar Shaquille O’Neal is already a Brand Ambassador for TIP Solutions, and a TIP Equity holder, noting on-air previously “I came together with TIP Solutions for the opportunity to shape the future of mobile communication... we aim to shake up the world of new technology, and reset the boundaries of what's possible." Watch Shaquille O’Neal’s endorsement of TIP’s mobile platform: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQ6asJpPTTk