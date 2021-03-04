 

Netcompany Group A/S - Major shareholder announcement

globenewswire
04.03.2021, 21:36  |  55   |   |   

Company announcement
No. 5/2021

                                                                                                             4 March 2021

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Netcompany that BlackRock, Inc. as of 3 March 2021 holds shares and voting rights, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, corresponding to 5,04% of the entire share capital and voting rights of Netcompany.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel 		 
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Attachments




Disclaimer

