L.B. Foster Promotes Two Senior Business Leaders

The promotions of Lippard and Treacy, which follow L.B. Foster’s recent realignment of its business segment structure last month, will report directly to John F. Kasel, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

PITTSBURGH, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR) is pleased to announce the promotions of Gregory (Greg) W. Lippard, the Company’s Vice President of Rail Technologies & Services, to Senior Vice President, Rail Technologies & Services, and William (Bill) F. Treacy, the Company’s Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions, to Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions, each effective immediately.

To better align the Company’s competencies to changing market dynamics, a recent reorganization was completed which consolidated the Company’s reporting segments into two: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Company believes this structure will effectively support its growth opportunities and leverage rebounding markets.

As the new Senior Vice President of Rail Technologies & Services, Mr. Lippard will continue to lead the Company’s rail businesses with responsibility for sales, strategy, and business development activities, and will also oversee development and engineering for existing and new rail technology solutions. A 28-year veteran of L.B. Foster, Mr. Lippard has deep experience in the rail business and an intimate knowledge of global rail markets, both of which have been integral to the Company’s global market leadership.

Rail Technologies & Services is a business segment which provides advanced technology solutions that support new products and services to deliver real benefits to customers with improved efficiency, reduced disruptions, improved passenger comfort and information, and enhanced safety.

As the new Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions, Mr. Treacy will continue to lead the Company’s diverse set of infrastructure businesses with a focus on creating scale around the most attractive markets and products.

Infrastructure Solutions is a business segment with made-to-order solutions that support projects for transportation, heavy civil, commercial, and residential infrastructure. Projects vary widely from highways, bridges, ports, waterways, storm water, levees, buildings, utility services, and pipelines.

Commenting on the promotions, L.B. Foster President and CEO Robert Bauer said, "Both Greg and Bill are proven leaders who have played significant roles in L.B. Foster’s ongoing strategic initiatives. They will each set high standards for their management teams that are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and capable of driving continuous improvement."