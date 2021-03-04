 

Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service Win Gold at 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 22:00  |  98   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry solutions stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service won the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards ‘New Product-Service of the Year’ Gold Award in the Security Hybrid category. Presented by The Globee Awards, these annual awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services.

“Our Sentry solutions stack and SupplyGuard security service were developed to make it easy for developers to add strong firmware security and cyber resiliency to their systems so they can detect, protect, and recover from unauthorized attempts to access firmware throughout the system’s lifecycle,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank The Globee Awards for acknowledging the compelling ease-of-use and fast time-to-market benefits our services provide to customers looking to better secure systems used in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and smart consumer markets.”

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, The Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process for the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

For more information about the Lattice Sentry solutions stack for secure system control, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry.

For more information about the Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service Win Gold at 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry solutions stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service won the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack 2.0 verbessert die Cyber-Resilienz mit neuen, erweiterten Funktionen
02.03.21
Lattice erweitert die mVision-Lösungs-Stack-Fähigkeiten
01.03.21
Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack 2.0 Enhances Cyber Resiliency with New Expanded Capabilities
01.03.21
Lattice Expands mVision Solutions Stack Capabilities
24.02.21
Lattice and Future Electronics Collaborate on Virtual Technology Sessions for Machine Learning/AI, Embedded Vision, and Secure System Control
23.02.21
Lattice Semiconductor Announces Stock Repurchase Program
18.02.21
Lattice Semiconductor to Highlight Need for Cyber Resilient Systems and Supply Chain Security at Embedded World 2021
16.02.21
Lattice Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
10.02.21
Lattice FPGAs with High I/O Density Bring Low Power Signal Bridging and Interface Management to Edge Devices

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
8
Lattice Semiconductor verringert Umsatz und Verlust