Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that John Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer and other members of the Company’s senior management will participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. There will be a live webcast of the Company’s roundtable discussion on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the webcast will be available at https://investors.kilroyrealty.com/shareholders/investor-events/defaul ... or by accessing this link, https://kvgo.com/citi/kilroy-realty-corp-march-2021. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website until March 8, 2022.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects.

As of December 31, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.6 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.2% occupied and 94.3% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 89.5% and 50.4%, respectively. In addition, KRC had six in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.6 billion, totaling approximately 1.9 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 89% leased.