Aspen Technology to Present at the Berenberg Design Conference

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karl Johnsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 11 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.