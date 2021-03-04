Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Generated fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $3.9 million primarily driven by orders to support the European installed base up to the Ascensia Diabetes Care commercial transition

Raised $175 million of proceeds from equity offerings in the first quarter of 2021 to strengthen the balance sheet

Ascensia Diabetes Care initiated Eversense sales and marketing activities in Europe in select markets on February 1, 2021

Eversense implantable CGM CPT codes were added to the 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule improving national reimbursement payment availability for implantable CGM systems and physician services

Reduced fourth quarter operating expenses by $13.8 million, compared to the prior year period, resulting from the execution of strategic cost reductions and the streamlined operational focus

“We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, our commercial collaboration agreement with Ascensia, and the success of our recent financings. These steps conclude a strategically transformational year for Senseonics,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “We believe Ascensia’s commercial experience and global footprint will help grow the market for Eversense in 2021 and beyond. We are working with Ascensia to further expand commercial activity in the coming months. These collaborative efforts include developing plans for new programs designed to raise patient and provider awareness, reduce patient cost, and continually expand global access for Eversense.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results:

Total revenue for the quarter was $3.9 million compared to $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. U.S. revenue was $0.4 million and revenue outside the U.S. was $3.5 million.

Fourth quarter 2020 gross profit increased by $10.8 million year-over-year, to $2.6 million. The positive gross margin in the quarter was primarily due to the ability to fill resupply orders with existing written off inventory as existing patient reinsertion rates were above the expectations established in the first quarter of 2020 amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth quarter 2020 sales and marketing expenses decreased by $8.0 million year-over-year, to $3.0 million. The decrease was primarily due to the recent changes in our go-to-market strategy.

Fourth quarter 2020 research and development expenses decreased by $5.1 million year-over-year, to $4.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower clinical study costs and personnel related expenses.

Fourth quarter 2020 general and administrative expenses decreased by $0.7 million year-over-year, to $5.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in miscellaneous general and administrative costs.

Net loss was $101.6 million, or $0.41 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $35.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss increased by $66.0 million due to a $90.6 million increase to other expenses primarily related to non-cash accounting charges resulting from the accounting for imbedded derivatives related to certain of the company financings, partially offset by a $24.6 million decrease in loss from operations.

Full Year 2020 Results:

Total revenue for 2020 was $4.9 million compared to total revenue of $21.3 million in 2019. U.S. revenue was $1.1 million. Revenue outside the U.S. was $3.8 million.

2020 gross profit increased by $2.1 million year-over-year, to ($17.4) million.

2020 sales and marketing expenses decreased by $29.0 million year-over-year, to $20.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to the recent changes in our go-to-market strategy.

2020 research and development expenses decreased by $18.0 million year-over-year, to $20.4 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower clinical study costs and personnel related expenses.

2020 general and administrative expenses decreased by $2.4 million year-over-year, to $20.8 million. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in other general and administrative costs.

Net loss was $175.2 million, or $0.77 per share, in 2020, compared to $115.5 million, or $0.61 per share, in 2019. Net loss increased by $59.6 million due to a $111.2 million increase to other expenses primarily related to non-cash accounting entries for the company’s financings, partially offset by a $51.5 million decrease in loss from operations.

As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $18.2 million and outstanding indebtedness was $117.2 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash rose to $187.3 million on January 31, 2021 following the equity financings completed in the first quarter of 2021.

2021 Financial Outlook

Global net revenue to Senseonics for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of $12.0 million to $15.0 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) today, March 4, 2021, to discuss these financial results and recent business developments. This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or through Senseonics’ website.

Live Teleconference Information:

Dial in number: 888-317-6003

Entry Number: 3569931

International dial in: 412-317-6061 Live Webcast Information:

Visit http://www.senseonics.com and select the “Investor Relations” section

A replay of the call can be accessed on Senseonics’ website http://www.senseonics.com under “Investor Relations.”

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense and Eversense XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including the revenue projections under “2021 Financial Outlook,” statements about the potential benefits of the Ascensia commercialization and collaboration agreement, including the ability of Ascensia to grow the market for Eversense, the future increase in patient and provider awareness of Eversense, reductions in patient costs and expansion of access to Eversense, and other statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties in the development and regulatory approval processes for the 180-day Eversense product, uncertainties inherent in the commercial launch and commercial expansion of the product, uncertainties inherent in the transition of commercialization responsibilities to Ascensia, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties in the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Senseonics’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and Senseonics’ other filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors.” In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,005 $ 95,938 Restricted cash 200 — Accounts receivable, net 565 3,239 Accounts receivable - related parties 2,421 7,140 Inventory, net 5,281 16,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,774 4,512 Total current assets 30,246 127,758 Option 1,886 — Deposits and other assets 2,229 3,042 Property and equipment, net 1,557 2,001 Total assets $ 35,918 $ 132,801 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,762 $ 4,285 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,674 18,636 Term Loans, net 3,202 43,434 2025 Notes, net — 60,353 Total current liabilities 16,638 126,708 Long-term debt and notes payables, net 57,216 11,800 Derivative liabilities 62,119 664 Options 39,734 Other liabilities 1,483 2,278 Total liabilities 177,190 141,450 Preferred stock and additional paid-in-capital, subject to possible redemption: $0.001 par value per share; 3,000 shares and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 2,811 — Total temporary equity 2,811 — Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 265,582,688 and 203,452,812 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 266 203 Additional paid-in capital 504,162 464,491 Accumulated deficit (648,511 ) (473,343 ) Total stockholders' deficit (144,083 ) (8,649 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 35,918 $ 132,801

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenue, net $ 1,368 $ 4,924 $ 2,039 Revenue, net - related parties 3,581 16,377 16,874 Total revenue 4,949 21,301 18,913 Cost of sales 22,315 40,749 27,059 Gross profit (loss) (17,366 ) (19,448 ) (8,146 ) Expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 20,550 49,555 27,730 Research and development expenses 20,413 38,430 31,863 General and administrative expenses 20,801 23,229 19,839 Operating loss (79,130 ) (130,662 ) (87,578 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 175 1,933 2,001 Loss on fair value adjustment (30,721 ) — — Loss on extinguishment of debt (21,112 ) (398 ) — Loss on issuance of debt & other issuance costs (12,706 ) — — Interest expense (16,167 ) (11,799 ) (8,282 ) Debt issuance costs (1,216 ) (3,344 ) — Gain (Loss) on fair value and change in fair value of derivatives (11,641 ) 29,232 209 Impairment costs (2,339 ) Other expense (311 ) (511 ) (321 ) Total other (expense) income, net (96,038 ) 15,113 (6,393 ) Net loss (175,168 ) (115,549 ) (93,971 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (175,168 ) $ (115,549 ) $ (93,971 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.77 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.14 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 227,912,358 188,754,160 157,429,145

