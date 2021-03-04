 

Wish to Attend Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that the company’s management will attend Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Wish Founder and CEO Peter Szulczewski and CFO Rajat Bahri will participate in a fireside chat discussion on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Wish’s website https://ir.wish.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

Please note that comments made during this webcast may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Wish’s SEC filings.

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting more than 100 million monthly active users in over 100 countries to over 500,000 merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.



