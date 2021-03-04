 

Medallion Financial Announces Second Fintech Strategic Partnership at Medallion Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 22:05  |  76   |   |   

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”) announced today that Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, “the Bank”) has entered into a definitive agreement with ClearGage, LLC to provide loan origination services. ClearGage operates a technology platform which allows merchants or providers to offer a point-of-sale consumer finance program and ongoing loan servicing for their customers with a focus on the healthcare and wellness industries.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “We are excited to bring ClearGage onto our platform as we grow the bank with companies offering leading edge technologies that make financial services more accessible to consumers. Our effective and comprehensive compliance framework, along with our credit risk management and ongoing monitoring and testing, will be a positive addition to ClearGage’s offerings.”

“Partnering with Medallion Bank will provide a solid foundation to expand our technology offerings,” stated Derek Barclay, Chief Executive Officer of ClearGage. “We believe this engagement will complement our program to provide full-service patient solutions for healthcare and wellness providers ultimately leading to increased patient volumes and conversion rates, reduction in bad debt, and effective collections of receivables. We have a long-lasting relationship with John Taylor, the Senior Vice President overseeing the program at Medallion Bank, and look forward to accelerating our growth together.”

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats and home improvements, and offering loan origination services to fintech partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City with an office in Bothell, Washington, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallion Financial Announces Second Fintech Strategic Partnership at Medallion Bank Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”) announced today that Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, “the Bank”) has entered into a definitive agreement with ClearGage, LLC to provide loan origination services. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Medallion Financial Announces Completion of Private Placement of $25.0 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
17.02.21
Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
11.02.21
Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021