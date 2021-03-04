 

Cornerstone Mobilizes Internal Executive Talent to Further Accelerate Growth

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, has named new internal leaders to critical positions focused on strategic growth and innovation initiatives.

As organizations and their people rapidly respond and proactively adapt to a new world of work, they are requiring business agility and people upskilling to a degree never experienced before. To help customers respond to these new talent demands, Cornerstone is mobilizing its own executive talent to focus on key growth areas we believe will deliver the most positive and transformative impact to customers, including driving innovation for the company’s content business and aligning international leadership to better support customers worldwide.

Heidi Spirgi has transitioned from Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer to Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. In her new role, Spirgi will focus on strategic initiatives that best position Cornerstone for growth, innovation and profitability, as well as anticipate the ever-evolving talent needs of customers. This includes pioneering innovation and rapid delivery of modern content to help organizations upskill and reskill their people in a way that is thoughtfully and expertly tuned for how people dynamically work and learn in today’s world. Spirgi joined Cornerstone two years ago and has played an important role in leading the global marketing team and leveraging her deep knowledge in HR and technology to drive strategy and innovation for the company.

Theresa Damato has been named Cornerstone’s Chief Marketing Officer with an emphasis on positioning the company’s growth and innovation strategies, accelerating awareness and preference for Cornerstone solutions, and enhancing the value and experience Cornerstone delivers to its community of 6,000 customers worldwide. Damato has been creating and leading full-stack marketing teams for over 20 years, most recently serving as Saba Software’s Chief Marketing Officer where she transformed Saba’s position and brand in the marketplace, accelerated product vision and innovation, elevated the customer experience and designed a strong and efficient global go-to-market operation. Damato will continue to drive Cornerstone’s transformation as Chief of Staff, in addition to serving as Chief Marketing Officer.

Given Cornerstone’s expanded global reach and focus on serving the customer community with a genuine “glocal” approach, Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive of EMEA, has been appointed Chief International Officer ensuring global effectiveness and local relevancy. In this expanded role, Belliveau is now responsible for leading Cornerstone’s international operations across the EMEA and Asia-Pacific-Japan (APJ) regions. Since joining Cornerstone in 2007, Belliveau has led the company’s European operations, including sales and marketing, implementation, services and support, and has helped build the EMEA business to $250 million in ARR.

Earlier this year, Cornerstone also announced the appointment of Chirag Shah as Chief Financial Officer. Shah is a seasoned finance expert and has been with Cornerstone for more than 10 years in a number of leadership positions.

“We saw opportunity to better serve our customers and better enable them for long-term success. As a result, we acted to bolster investments in key areas of the business and to optimize executive leadership talent to create more value for our customer community,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “Cornerstone has an incredibly experienced and talented bench of leaders, and these transitions, as well as other organizational changes, embody our very own talent mobility in action, enabling us to leverage our people’s skills and strengths in even better ways to accelerate our focus and growth across the business.”

To learn more about Cornerstone’s Executive Leadership Team, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/company/executives/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by more than 6,000 customers of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/.



