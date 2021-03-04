Katapult to Present at the 2021 Wolfe Research Fintech Conference
Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, today announced it will present at the 2021 Wolfe Research Fintech Conference.
Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas, will present at the eComm Panel on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://go.katapult.com/investor_relations. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.
On December 18, 2020, Katapult and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol “KPLT”. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2021 and remains subject to approval by FinServ stockholders and other closing conditions.
About Katapult
Katapult is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the nonprime consumer. Katapult provides POS lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005953/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare