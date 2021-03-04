Katapult to Present at the 2021 Wolfe Research Fintech Conference

Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, today announced it will present at the 2021 Wolfe Research Fintech Conference.

Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas, will present at the eComm Panel on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://go.katapult.com/investor_relations. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.