Nerdy To Participate Virtually At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nerdy, a leading platform for delivering live online learning, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), today announced that Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy, and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer of Nerdy, will present virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.

March 8, 2021

Presentation at 9:00AM ET

Jefferies Online Education & Learning Summit

March 11, 2021

Presentation at 11:30AM ET

All interested parties may access a live webcast of the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference and the Jefferies Online Education & Learning Summit events at www.tpg.com and www.nerdy.com, under “Investors,” or by using the following link: https://www.nerdy.com/investors.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.tpg.com and www.nerdy.com.

About Nerdy

Nerdy is a leading curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Nerdy’s mission is to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $85 billion of assets under management, and offices in Austin, Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Singapore and Washington, DC. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors, while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or Twitter @TPG.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored five special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $3 billion since 2015.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is a publicly listed (NYSE: PACE) special purpose acquisition company, which raised $450 million in its October 2020 IPO, along with $150 million of forward purchase agreements, in order to seek a business combination with a leading technology company that complements the experience and expertise of our management team and TPG, and is a business that TPG’s transformative operating skills and strategic advice can help improve. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities announced in January 2021 a business combination with Nerdy and raised $150 million in a concurrent PIPE. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-tech-opportunities.

