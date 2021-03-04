 

Nerdy To Participate Virtually At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

Nerdy, a leading platform for delivering live online learning, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), today announced that Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy, and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer of Nerdy, will present virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

March 8, 2021

Presentation at 9:00AM ET

Register for event

 

Jefferies Online Education & Learning Summit

March 11, 2021

Presentation at 11:30AM ET

Register for event

 

All interested parties may access a live webcast of the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference and the Jefferies Online Education & Learning Summit events at www.tpg.com and www.nerdy.com, under “Investors,” or by using the following link: https://www.nerdy.com/investors.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.tpg.com and www.nerdy.com.

About Nerdy

Nerdy is a leading curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Nerdy’s mission is to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $85 billion of assets under management, and offices in Austin, Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Singapore and Washington, DC. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors, while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or Twitter @TPG.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored five special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $3 billion since 2015.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is a publicly listed (NYSE: PACE) special purpose acquisition company, which raised $450 million in its October 2020 IPO, along with $150 million of forward purchase agreements, in order to seek a business combination with a leading technology company that complements the experience and expertise of our management team and TPG, and is a business that TPG’s transformative operating skills and strategic advice can help improve. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities announced in January 2021 a business combination with Nerdy and raised $150 million in a concurrent PIPE. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-tech-opportunities.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nerdy To Participate Virtually At Upcoming Investor Conferences Nerdy, a leading platform for delivering live online learning, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), today announced that Chuck …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Nerdy Announces Appointment of Cathy Beaudoin, Former Amazon and Gap Executive, to its Board of Directors
11.02.21
Koch gibt strategische Partnerschaft mit EVBox Group, dem Branchenführer für EV-Ladelösungen, bekannt