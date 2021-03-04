 

Transphorm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that executive management will participate at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences and events:

  • Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference
     Participation Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
     Fireside Chat: 11:30am ET
     Webcast: a live and archived replay will be available at www.transphormusa.com
    1x1 Meetings: contact your Baird sales representative
  • B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference
     Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (to attending participants only)
    1x1 Meetings: contact your B. Riley Securities sales representative
  • Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials and TMT Conference
     Participation Date: Friday, March 12, 2021
     1x1 Meetings: contact your Loop Capital sales representative

About Transphorm, Inc.
 Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa.



