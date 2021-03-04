Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), announced today that its management team will host a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and its outlook for 2021. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Steven C. Collins, Executive Vice President of Operations, will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its earnings press release for the period ended December 31, 2020, prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.