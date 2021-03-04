 

SmileDirectClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter total revenue of $185 million, up 10% over the third quarter.
  • Fourth quarter net loss of $(33) million, a 24% improvement over the third quarter.
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $7 million, up 137% over the third quarter.
  • Fourth quarter diluted EPS of $(0.09), an 18% improvement over the third quarter.

2020 Financial Highlights

  • FY 2020 total revenue of $657 million.
  • FY 2020 net loss of $(278) million.
  • FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $(77) million.
  • FY 2020 diluted EPS of $(0.72).

Key Operating Metrics

  • Fourth quarter 2020 unique aligner shipments of 101,794.
  • Average aligner gross sales price (“ASP”) of $1,820 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Guidance

  • In Q1, we expect revenue to be in line with our long-term targets on a sequential basis, meaning up 5-7% over Q4 2020.
  • We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be profitable, but not at Q4 2020 levels, as we continue to ramp marketing spend in quarters like Q1 where the ad rates are lower and we can build our lead funnel, which we expect to pay off in future quarters.
  • As a reminder, marketing dollars we spend now have a long tail. Over 15% of our orders in Q4 became a lead at least 24 months ago.

“Despite the swift onset of the pandemic and the macro uncertainty throughout 2020, our performance throughout the year was continued validation of the strength of our business model, and the power of the competitive moats around our platform. It also demonstrated our ability to deliver on our continued focus of controlled growth with profitability. We outlined this strategy in Q4 of 2019, and we have been executing against it in the four quarters since,” said SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman.

SmileDirectClub Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes added, “Our results in the fourth quarter close out a year where we made meaningful progress against our plan of controlled growth with profitability. Similar to the rest of 2020, in Q4, the flexibility and scalability of our business model served us well, allowing us to come in ahead of expectations and on track toward our long-term financial targets.”

Business Outlook
We remain laser focused on providing the best club member experience, and our mantra continues to be to drive controlled and profitable growth. We remain the low-cost provider, with brand presence, no pricing pressure, and no real competitor that provides an end-to-end vertically integrated platform for the consumer. As we have said in previous quarters, and as recently demonstrated, we will continue to make strategic investments in the professional channel, international growth, and in penetrating new demographics to drive controlled growth, while also executing against our profitability goals. Lastly, we continue to see favorable industry dynamics with broader acceptance of telehealth and specifically tele-dentistry, minimal penetration against our total addressable market, and clear aligners gaining share in the overall industry. All of these position us well for long-term success.

On COGS, we are making good progress on manufacturing automation with our 2nd Generation manufacturing now live and producing approximately 60% of our aligners. We plan to increase that percentage significantly over the course of the year, and we expect production of over 90% of our aligners by the end of Q2. As we have often stated, we believe streamlining our cost profile through operational efficiencies, will not only improve our margin profile, but more importantly, will provide a consistently superior customer experience that meets our expectations and upholds our brand promise.

On Sales & Marketing, as previously stated our SmileShops function primarily as fulfillment centers, not as sources of demand generation. As of quarter end, we had 114 permanent shops open, with 82 of those in North America; and held over 104 pop-up events over the course of the quarter – for a total of 218 location sites. We continue to see our shops performing well with higher utilization, which is a key part of meeting our long-term financial targets. Additionally, we have seen great success with our strategy of pop-up locations, which allows us to fulfill demand without the addition of fixed locations and associated costs.

On liquidity, we are well positioned with approximately $500 million of cash on our balance sheet after repayment of our outstanding debt facility in the coming months. This gives us ample liquidity to manage through a protracted COVID environment, or alternatively, to spend faster in a higher growth environment, while also investing in strategic initiatives and R&D.

Conference Call Information

SmileDirectClub Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details
   
Date: March 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
Dial-In:  1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)
Webcast:  Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com

A replay of the call may be accessed from 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021 until 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13716490. An archived version of the call and a copy of the 2020 fourth quarter and year end 2020 results supplemental earnings presentation will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at investors.smiledirectclub.com. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and include, without limitation, projections, forecasts and estimates about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and objectives. Some of these statements may include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “plans,” “potential,” “intends,” “projects,” and “indicates.”

Although they reflect our current, good faith expectations, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Some of the factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to: the duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures; our management of growth; the execution of our business strategies, implementation of new initiatives, and improved efficiency; our sales and marketing efforts; our manufacturing capacity, performance, and cost; our ability to obtain future regulatory approvals; our financial estimates and needs for additional financing; consumer acceptance of and competition for our clear aligners; our relationships with retail partners and insurance carriers; our R&D, commercialization, and other activities and expenditures; the methodologies, models, assumptions, and estimates we use to prepare our financial statements, make business decisions, and manage risks; laws and regulations governing remote healthcare and the practice of dentistry; our relationships with vendors; the security of our operating systems and infrastructure; our risk management framework; our cash and capital needs; our intellectual property position; our exposure to claims and legal proceedings; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors or how they may affect us. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this earnings release.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get the same clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Investor Relations:
Alison Sternberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
Alison.sternberg@smiledirectclub.com 

Media Relations:
Kim Atkinson
Vice President, Communications
press@smiledirectclub.com 


SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 316,724     $ 318,458  
Accounts receivable 221,973       239,413  
Inventories 29,247       18,431  
Prepaid and other current assets 12,832       14,186  
Total current assets 580,776       590,488  
Accounts receivable, non-current 71,355       106,315  
Property, plant and equipment, net 189,995       177,543  
Operating lease right-of-use asset 31,176        
Other assets 11,487       11,299  
Total assets $ 884,789     $ 885,645  
LIABILITIES AND PERMANENT EQUITY    
Accounts payable $ 36,848     $ 52,706  
Accrued liabilities 100,589     93,339  
Deferred revenue 26,619     25,435  
Current portion of long-term debt 15,664     35,376  
Other current liabilities 6,821      
Total current liabilities 186,541     206,856  
Long-term debt, net of current portion 392,939     173,150  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 27,771      
Other long-term liabilities 43,400     47,354  
Total liabilities 650,651     427,360  
Commitment and contingencies    
Permanent Equity    
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 and 115,429,319 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 103,303,674 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 11     10  
Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 and 270,908,566 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 279,474,505 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 27     28  
Additional paid-in-capital 483,393     447,866  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (102 )   (272 )
Accumulated deficit (192,879 )   (114,513 )
Noncontrolling interest (73,932 )   125,166  
Warrants 17,620      
Total permanent equity 234,138     458,285  
Total liabilities and permanent equity $ 884,789     $ 885,645  


SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue, net $ 172,577     $ 183,999     $ 607,373     $ 706,529  
Financing revenue 11,979     12,714     49,407     43,899  
Total revenues 184,556     196,713     656,780     750,428  
Cost of revenues 48,539     52,498     206,852     163,861  
Cost of revenues—related parties     877         14,529  
Total cost of revenues 48,539     53,375     206,852     178,390  
Gross profit 136,017     143,338     449,928     572,038  
Marketing and selling expenses 79,355     141,059     322,919     481,468  
General and administrative expenses 78,154     94,525     311,982     580,843  
Lease abandonment and impairment of long-lived assets (3,136 )       25,457      
Other store closure and related costs 844         7,034      
Loss from operations (19,200 )   (92,246 )   (217,464 )   (490,273 )
Interest expense 15,383     4,052     45,010     15,659  
Interest expense—related parties             75  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         13,781     29,672  
Other (income) expense (3,009 )   (644 )   (878 )   (142 )
Net loss before income tax expense (31,574 )   (95,654 )   (275,377 )   (535,537 )
Income tax expense 1,377     1,672     3,122     2,268  
Net loss (32,951 )   (97,326 )   (278,499 )   (537,805 )
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (23,224 )   (71,109 )   (200,133 )   (423,292 )
Net loss attributable to SmileDirectClub, Inc. $ (9,727 )   $ (26,217 )   $ (78,366 )   $ (114,513 )
         
Earnings per share of Class A common stock:        
Basic $ (0.09 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.71 )   $ (1.12 )
Diluted $ (0.09 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (1.14 )
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic 114,008,652     103,043,244     109,854,360     102,442,525  
Diluted 386,128,446     382,517,729     385,200,442     381,917,030  


SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
2020 2019
Operating Activities    
Net loss $ (278,499 )   $ (537,805 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 56,390     27,336  
Deferred loan cost amortization 4,407     3,969  
Equity-based compensation 44,903     350,122  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,594     17,693  
Paid in kind interest expense 8,450      
Lease abandonment, impairment of long-lived assets and other store closure and related charges 27,767      
Other non-cash operating activities 10,071     1,783  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable 52,400     (171,577 )
Inventories (11,602 )   (9,650 )
Prepaid and other current assets (378 )   (13,059 )
Accounts payable (7,670 )   (1,182 )
Accrued liabilities (4,585 )   13,107  
Due to related parties     (20,305 )
Deferred revenue 1,184     6,376  
Net cash used in operating activities (83,568 )   (333,192 )
Investing Activities    
Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (97,141 )   (106,361 )
Net cash used in investing activities (97,141 )   (106,361 )
Financing Activities    
IPO proceeds, net of discount and related fees (1,155 )   1,277,010  
Proceeds from warrant exercise 922      
Repurchase of Class A shares and related fees     (696,489 )
Repurchase of Class A shares to cover employee tax withholdings (9,901 )   (85,684 )
Settlement of canceled awards     (2,000 )
Issuance of Class A common stock     6  
Proceeds from HPS Credit Facility and Warrants, net 388,000      
Borrowings on long-term debt 16,807     176,000  
Payments of loan costs (11,784 )   (6,127 )
Principal payments on long-term debt (194,439 )   (193,516 )
Principal payments on related party debt     (22,352 )
Payments on finance leases (10,138 )   (3,017
 )
Other 663     251  
Net cash provided by financing activities 178,975     444,082  
Increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,734 )   4,529  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 318,458     313,929  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 316,724     $ 318,458  

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”). We provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure below and in our Current Report on Form 8-K announcing our quarterly earnings results, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our website at investors.smiledirectclub.com.

We utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate our actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, equity-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, abandonment and other related charges, and certain other non-operating expenses such as one-time store closure costs associated with our real estate repositioning strategy, severance and other labor costs, and unrealized foreign currency adjustments. We use Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating our performance when we believe that certain items are not indicative of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to management regarding our operating performance and we believe it will provide the same to members/stockholders.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to members/stockholders about our performance, financial condition, and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) Adjusted EBITDA would be among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, lenders, and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA does not have a definition under GAAP, and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as, or comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.


SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended
December 31,
2020 2019 2020 2019
(unaudited)
Net loss $ (32,951 )   $ (97,326 )   $ (278,499 )   $ (537,805 )
Depreciation and amortization 16,991     11,099     56,390     27,336  
Total interest expense 15,383     4,052     45,010     15,734  
Income tax expense 1,377     1,672     3,122     2,268  
Lease abandonment and impairment of long-lived assets (3,136 )       25,457      
Other store closure and related costs 844         7,034      
Loss on extinguishment of debt         13,781     29,672  
Equity-based compensation 6,714     17,363     44,903     350,122  
IPO related costs     3,746         9,892  
Other non-operating general and administrative (gains) losses 1,943     (644 )   5,718     (142 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,165     $ (60,038 )   $ (77,084 )   $ (102,923 )



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SmileDirectClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
SmileDirectClub To Bring Its Innovative, Affordable Telehealth Solution To The Netherlands
24.02.21
SmileDirectClub Partners with National Dental
23.02.21
SmileDirectClub Expands Oral Care Line with Launch of New Pro Whitening System, the Latest Innovation in Teeth Whitening
17.02.21
SmileDirectClub’s Premium, Affordable Oral Care Products Now Available at Walgreens
12.02.21
Smile Direct Club to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results on March 4, 2021
08.02.21
3.000 Euro zur Verfügung? Diese 2 Aktien sind eine sehr kluge Entscheidung
06.02.21
3 stark geshortete Aktien, die derzeit infrage kommen
05.02.21
SmileDirectClub, Inc. Prices Upsized $650,000,000 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
04.02.21
SmileDirectClub, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering