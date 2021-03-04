DZS Acquires Network Orchestration and Software Automation Innovator RIFT

PLANO, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions, today announced that it has acquired network orchestration and automation solutions innovator RIFT . The acquisition includes the award-winning , carrier-grade RIFT.ware software platform that simplifies the deployment of any slice, service or application on any cloud. This acquisition builds upon the 20 million mobile and fixed broadband products DZS has deployed in more than 100 countries, providing a powerful platform for the new DZS Cloud portfolio, with end-to-end intelligence for software and network orchestration and automation, advanced data analytics and service management.

“The trend toward cloud and open software solutions is undeniable, and with the acquisition of RIFT, DZS accelerates its vision and strategy to deliver and manage intelligent network and processing functions at the network edge,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “With our recent Optelian acquisition, the introduction of our DZS Chronos and DZS Velocity portfolios for broadband access and mobile transport powered by sdNOS (the DZS SDN-enabled Network Operating System), and now the introduction of DZS Cloud, our company is more aligned than ever with software-defined, network virtualization and cloud-native automation solutions. The transaction adds a software development center in Bangalore, India and a product operations center in Boston, Massachusetts. DZS Cloud will enable us to deliver differentiated stand-alone and end-to-end cloud-based solutions designed to increase ARPU, lower churn, streamline operations and optimize service provider and enterprise networks.”

The acquired company will complement and strengthen DZS sdNOS embedded development teams. The DZS Cloud portfolio will enhance DZS mobile transport, broadband access and connected premises solutions by enabling the development and deployment of end-to-end services, networking and applications – including OpenRAN or vRAN VNFs and CNFs, 5G network slicing, FTTx network orchestration, enterprise oriented universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) or SD-WAN solutions. RIFT’s world-class engineering team, based in the U.S. and India, will help accelerate the DZS roadmap for Software-Defined Networking (SDN) control, deployment automation, and scaled machine data management and analytics solutions.