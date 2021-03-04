GENFIT appoints Jean-François Tiné to the Board of Directors

GENFIT’s Board of Directors has appointed Jean-François Tiné to replace Philippe Moons who resigned from his position as member of the Board.

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; March 04, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases , today announced the appointment of Jean-François Tiné as an independent board member.

Jean-François Tiné will also join the Strategy and Alliances Committee and Eric Baclet will become a member of the Audit Committee.

Jean-François Tiné is a seasoned senior investment banking executive.

In 2017, he was appointed Chairman of Equity Capital Markets at Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking after joining Natixis in 2005 as Global Head of Equity Capital Markets.

He began his career in various sales, trading and syndication positions in the London and Paris capital markets at Union Bancaire Privée, Crédit Suisse, First Boston and Bank of America. In 1993, he became an associate at MC Securities in London, before being appointed three years later as Global Head of Equity Syndicate at Société Générale in Paris.

This appointment is subject to ratification by the Shareholders Meeting.

Jean-François Mouney, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GENFIT, commented: “The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Jean-François Tiné, whose experience and recognized know-how in the corporate finance sector are valued assets to accompany GENFIT in its future development. The Board thanks Philippe Moons for his engagement and support of GENFIT’s development from the Company’s very beginning.”

Jean-François Tiné, added: “I am pleased to join GENFIT’s Board of directors at a time when the Company’s prospects are especially interesting. In 2020, the Company managed to reinvent itself and enters 2021 in optimum conditions. They have a clear roadmap with significant growth potential, and several levers are now ready to be pulled. Now is the time to intensify our efforts to mobilize and engage investors and reposition GENFIT where it belongs.”

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Elafibranor is an investigational compound that has not been reviewed and has not received approval by any regulatory authority. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. NIS4 technology has been licensed to LabCorp in the U.S. and Canada for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4 technology. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com