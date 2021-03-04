Adicet Bio Appoints Dr. Andrew Sinclair to its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrew Sinclair, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Sinclair will replace Erez Chimovits, who will step down from the Board of Directors.



“Abingworth was a significant investor in our recent successful $152 million financing and we are extremely pleased to welcome Andrew, a highly-respected healthcare investor, to our Board of Directors,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio, Inc. “Andrew’s significant life science experience amassed throughout his career, both from the financial and scientific perspective, will be tremendously valuable to Adicet as we continue to advance ADI-001 into the clinic and expand our pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ gamma delta T cell product candidates. In addition, we would like to thank Erez for his five years of service and significant contributions to Adicet which have played an important role in advancing our strategic priorities.”