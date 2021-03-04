Adicet Bio Appoints Dr. Andrew Sinclair to its Board of Directors
MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for
cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrew Sinclair, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Sinclair will replace Erez Chimovits, who will step down from the Board of
Directors.
“Abingworth was a significant investor in our recent successful $152 million financing and we are extremely pleased to welcome Andrew, a highly-respected healthcare investor, to our Board of Directors,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio, Inc. “Andrew’s significant life science experience amassed throughout his career, both from the financial and scientific perspective, will be tremendously valuable to Adicet as we continue to advance ADI-001 into the clinic and expand our pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ gamma delta T cell product candidates. In addition, we would like to thank Erez for his five years of service and significant contributions to Adicet which have played an important role in advancing our strategic priorities.”
“I am excited to join Adicet Bio’s Board of Directors,” said Andrew Sinclair. “Adicet’s allogeneic gamma delta T cell approach has a number of potential advantages over other cell therapy platforms and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and company management to advance Adicet’s corporate goals in the years ahead.”
Dr. Sinclair is currently a partner and portfolio manager at Abingworth LLP, a life sciences investment group. He has been at Abingworth since 2008 where he has served in various positions focusing on investments in public and private biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Sinclair currently serves on the boards of directors of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., Sierra Oncology and Verona Pharma plc. Prior to joining Abingworth, he was senior equity analyst, director, at HSBC Global Markets, where he was responsible for investment research in the mid-cap pharmaceutical sector. Previously, Andrew held biotechnology analyst positions at Credit Suisse and SG Cowen. Dr. Sinclair received his B.Sc. in Microbiology from King's College London and his Ph.D. in Chemistry and Genetic Engineering at the BBSRC Institute of Plant Science, Norwich. Andrew qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG.
