 

Adicet Bio Appoints Dr. Andrew Sinclair to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 22:01  |  45   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrew Sinclair, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Sinclair will replace Erez Chimovits, who will step down from the Board of Directors.

“Abingworth was a significant investor in our recent successful $152 million financing and we are extremely pleased to welcome Andrew, a highly-respected healthcare investor, to our Board of Directors,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio, Inc. “Andrew’s significant life science experience amassed throughout his career, both from the financial and scientific perspective, will be tremendously valuable to Adicet as we continue to advance ADI-001 into the clinic and expand our pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ gamma delta T cell product candidates. In addition, we would like to thank Erez for his five years of service and significant contributions to Adicet which have played an important role in advancing our strategic priorities.”

“I am excited to join Adicet Bio’s Board of Directors,” said Andrew Sinclair.   “Adicet’s allogeneic gamma delta T cell approach has a number of potential advantages over other cell therapy platforms and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and company management to advance Adicet’s corporate goals in the years ahead.”

Dr. Sinclair is currently a partner and portfolio manager at Abingworth LLP, a life sciences investment group. He has been at Abingworth since 2008 where he has served in various positions focusing on investments in public and private biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Sinclair currently serves on the boards of directors of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., Sierra Oncology and Verona Pharma plc. Prior to joining Abingworth, he was senior equity analyst, director, at HSBC Global Markets, where he was responsible for investment research in the mid-cap pharmaceutical sector. Previously, Andrew held biotechnology analyst positions at Credit Suisse and SG Cowen. Dr. Sinclair received his B.Sc. in Microbiology from King's College London and his Ph.D. in Chemistry and Genetic Engineering at the BBSRC Institute of Plant Science, Norwich. Andrew qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adicet Bio Appoints Dr. Andrew Sinclair to its Board of Directors MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Closing of $152 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
11.02.21
Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
10.02.21
Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of $135 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement
09.02.21
Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement