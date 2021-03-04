 

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, announced today that Robert J. Cobuzzi, Ph.D., CEO of Diffusion, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10, 2021. The presentation will be available on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees. 

Event details are as follows: 

Event:  H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to Wednesday, March 10, 2021 
Time:
Registration:  		Available on Demand 
https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/

During the presentation, Dr. Cobuzzi will provide an overview of Diffusion’s recent corporate achievements, planned clinical trials, as well as potential milestones. Our presentation will be available here, on the Investor Relations section of our website following the conference.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most. Diffusion’s lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate (TSC), is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions. In addition to TSC, Diffusion’s product candidate DFN-529, a novel, allosteric PI3K/Akt/mTOR Pathway inhibitor, is in early-stage development. For more information, please visit us at www.diffusionpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and as a result the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risk and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s ability to design, initiate, execute, and complete its ongoing and planned studies evaluating TSC;; the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize TSC or any other product candidate; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified) and, except as required by applicable law, rule, or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements after the date hereof.

Contacts
Investors:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc. 
Maureen McEnroe, CFA/Miriam Weber Miller 
(212) 375-2664 / (212) 375-2694
mmcenroe@tiberend.com / mmiller@tiberend.com

Media:
Jeffrey Freedman
RooneyPartners
(646) 432-0191 
jfreedman@rooneyco.com




