Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Record Date for Special Dividend

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) (“Oaktree Strategic Income” or the “Company”) today announced that the record date for its special dividend will be March 17, 2021. This special dividend will be in an amount equal to all of the Company’s undistributed net ordinary income and capital gains through the closing date of the proposed two-step merger (the “Merger”) of the Company with and into Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (“OCSL”). The Company currently estimates that the amount of the special dividend will be between $0.10 and $0.14 per share assuming that the Merger closes prior to March 31, 2021. The actual amount of the special dividend may be more or less than the estimated amount and will be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors prior to the closing of the Merger.



Payment of the special dividend is contingent upon the consummation of the Merger and is expected to be paid on the day the Merger closes. Due to the contingent nature of the special dividend, The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has informed the Company that stockholders who sell their shares of the Company’s common stock from March 17, 2021 through the closing date of the Merger will also sell their entitlement to the special dividend described above, to the respective purchasers of the sold shares.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The Company’s investment objective is to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income's website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com.