 

Micron Appoints Raj Hazra as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Compute and Networking Business Unit

BOISE, Idaho, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the appointment of Raj Hazra to the role of senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Compute and Networking Business Unit. Hazra succeeds Tom Eby, who plans to retire following more than a decade of leadership at Micron. Eby will serve as a senior advisor to the company during the interim and will remain with Micron through April. 

“Raj’s strong technical acumen and deep experience in data centers, make him an exceptional choice to lead our Compute and Networking Business Unit. I am excited to have Raj at the helm of our largest business as we seek to leverage opportunities in cloud, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and client computing,” said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron. “Tom has driven tremendous growth during his tenure at Micron, and we thank him for his many contributions to the company and the industry at large.”

Hazra has over 20 years of technology leadership experience. He joined Micron in June 2020 as the senior vice president of Strategy and Communications. Prior to that, Hazra served as the corporate vice president and general manager of the enterprise and government group at Intel, where he held multiple technical and business leadership roles and managed multi-billion dollar P&L for its high-performance data center solutions. Before starting at Intel in 1995, he spent five years with the Lockheed Corporation based at NASA’s Langley Research Center.

Hazra earned a doctorate in computer and information sciences and a master’s degree in computer science from William & Mary University and holds 16 patents.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron and Crucial — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com




