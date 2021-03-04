 

Apellis Provides Update on APL-9 for Severe COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 22:05  |  71   |   |   

  • Company will not pursue additional development of APL-9 for the treatment of severe COVID-19

  • Interim review by independent data monitoring committee (DMC) found no meaningful reduction in the overall mortality rate in Phase 1/2 study

  • No safety signals were observed by the DMC

WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will not pursue additional development of APL-9, an investigational targeted C3 therapy designed for acute interventions, for the treatment of severe COVID-19. The decision followed an interim review of mortality data from the Phase 1/2 study by an independent data monitoring committee (DMC), which found no meaningful reduction in the overall mortality rate in patients treated with APL-9 in combination with standard of care therapy compared to standard of care alone. No safety signals were observed by the DMC.

“We initiated the clinical development of APL-9 in patients with severe COVID-19 because we believed that complement dysregulation may play a key role in disease mortality. We felt a responsibility to learn if controlling complement could help save lives during this devastating pandemic,” said Lukas Scheibler, Ph.D., chief innovation officer at Apellis. “While the mortality results from this study were not what we had hoped, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the patients and their families, healthcare providers, and investigators who joined us in working to address an urgent public health need. We remain confident in the potential of targeting C3 for complement-driven diseases and are committed to bringing transformative treatments to patients.”

No additional endpoints were analyzed as part of the interim review by the DMC. Enrollment is complete, and the study reached the last patient visit. Apellis plans to provide full results in a scientific forum following completion of the full data analysis.

About APL-9
APL-9 is an investigational drug designed to control the complement cascade centrally at C3 and may have the potential to treat a range of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of complement. APL-9 leverages the same mechanism of action as Apellis’ lead compound, pegcetacoplan (APL-2), but has a lower molecular weight and shorter half-life. APL-9 is designed to be intravenously administered for acute use.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apellis Provides Update on APL-9 for Severe COVID-19 Company will not pursue additional development of APL-9 for the treatment of severe COVID-19Interim review by independent data monitoring committee (DMC) found no meaningful reduction in the overall mortality rate in Phase 1/2 studyNo safety signals …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.02.21
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on February 25, 2021
05.02.21
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
8
Apellis mit Monsterkurszielerhöhung!!