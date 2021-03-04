Venus Concept Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global LifeSciences Conference on March 9th

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will attend and present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global LifeSciences Conference, which is being held virtually from March 9th-10th. Management’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Tuesday, March 9th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



An audio webcast of the presentations will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.venusconcept.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.