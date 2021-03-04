Vaxart to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place on March 9-10, 2021.



The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal available here, starting at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and on Vaxart’s website after the conference. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.