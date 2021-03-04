Clover Health, Mass. General, and ACP Decisions Research Team Secures Grant from National Institute of Health for Innovative Approach to Advance Care Planning

Five-year study will deploy technology to augment medical care for vulnerable patients with life-limiting illnesses



Successful study will provide evidence that video decision aid improves advance care planning and quality of life and reduces health care costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and BOSTON , March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, announced it is part of a team that received a five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct a clinical study with researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital , Harvard Medical School and ACP Decisions , a non-profit foundation focused on advanced care planning. The study focuses on the effectiveness of multimedia tools for improving advance care planning among patients with life-limiting illness receiving home-based primary care.

The number of patients living with serious chronic illness and receiving home-based care through house call providers is increasing. Often, these patients lack exposure to specialty palliative care and receive education and counseling on advance care planning much too late. Healthcare systems are seeking scalable solutions that provide advance care planning services to more patients earlier in their disease course yet are constrained by the scarcity of palliative care clinicians and the lack of clinical programs outside the hospital setting.

The goal of the study is to understand the effectiveness of using video-based advance care planning resources to optimize serious illness medical care for patients with chronic, life-limiting illnesses receiving home-based care. The innovative approach will incorporate predictive analytics and video technology to significantly expand access to advance care planning for a highly vulnerable population of patients.

The team assembled to conduct the study is one of the leading research groups in palliative and serious illness medical care, and this project has the potential to dramatically improve the care of patients in home settings across the country while simultaneously reducing the cost of care. Areej El-Jawahri, an oncologist interested in improving patient decision-making based at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, and Angelo Volandes, co-founder of the non-profit ACP Decisions and also faculty at MGH are co-principal investigators. Co-Investigators include: Kumar Dharmarajan, Chief Scientific Officer at Clover Health and Assistant Professor Adjunct at the Yale School of Medicine, who leads Clover’s clinical programs and R&D initiatives for its most medically complex members; and, Aretha Delight Davis, MD, JD, CEO of ACP Decisions, who leads implementation projects for the nonprofit.