Puma Biotechnology to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which will be held virtually from March 9-11, 2021. Puma’s presentation will take place at 1:50 p.m. EST (10:50 a.m. PST) on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.pumabiotechnology.com. The presentation will be archived on the website and available for 30 days.