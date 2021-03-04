 

Myomo to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 22:15  |  10   |   |   

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 on March 10, 2021 after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call the same day, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET with prepared remarks by Paul R. Gudonis, chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, chief financial officer.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152838/e3851573d0. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling, 1-844-707-6932 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-9250 (International). A webcast of the call may also be accessed at Myomo’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.myomo.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call at http://ir.myomo.com/. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 24, 2021; please dial 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and provide the passcode #10152838.

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.



Disclaimer

