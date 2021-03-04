Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the First Quarter 2021

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company’s common stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 27, 2021 to holders of the common stock of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Additionally, Cherry Hill announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the Company’s 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.515625 per share on the Company’s 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividends will be payable in cash on April 15, 2021 to holders of the applicable Series of Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.