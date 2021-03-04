 

Summit Materials to Host Virtual Investor Day

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will host a virtual investor day to discuss its strategic outlook on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. mountain time (1:00 p.m. eastern time). The event will include a presentation and a question and answer session and will conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. eastern time).

A webcast will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com and at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3047237/EAB93CC2BB75B482029053E73C71BE0B.

You will be able to submit questions through the webcast. To access the webcast, please access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To listen via teleconference:

US Participant dial-in: (877) 823-8690
International dial-in: (825) 312-2236
Conference ID: 8853923

To access a replay, which will be available until March 23, 2021:

US: (800) 585-8367
International: (416) 621-4642
Conference ID: 8853923

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.



