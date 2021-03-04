NORCAL Mutual Begins Solicitation of Policyholders in Proposed Demutualization

On February 20, 2020 ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) and the NORCAL Group announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which NORCAL would become a part of ProAssurance in a $450 million transaction following its demutualization. The demutualization and the acquisition agreement are mutually contingent, and are subject to required regulatory and policyholder approvals.

The Board of Directors of NORCAL Mutual (“NORCAL”) has begun solicitation of policyholders to vote on NORCAL’s plan to convert from a mutual company to a stock company and to elect the form of payment they wish to receive if the conversion occurs.

As part of this process, ProAssurance’s transfer agent Computershare has mailed documentation and materials to NORCAL’s eligible policyholders. Further, ProAssurance has begun solicitation of policyholders who elect to receive NORCAL stock in the conversion, asking them to respond to our tender offer and agree to sell those shares to us on the terms of the offer. Policyholders who elect NORCAL stock and tender it to ProAssurance will receive their allocated share of the $450 million cash transaction proceeds and will be eligible for a share of Contingent Consideration in an amount of up to $150 million depending upon development of NORCAL’s ultimate net losses between December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2023.

Eligible NORCAL policyholders may visit https://norcalconversion.com using login credentials provided in the documents mailed by Computershare, wherein they will be able to cast their vote on NORCAL’s Plan of Conversion and elect their desired form of payment.

The general public may visit https://www.norcal-group.com/pra for copies of documents and more information about the proposed transaction.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

About NORCAL Group

The NORCAL Group of companies provide medical professional liability insurance, risk management solutions and provider wellness resources to physicians, healthcare extenders, medical groups, hospitals, community clinics, and allied healthcare facilities throughout the country. They share an AM Best “A-” (Excellent) rating for their financial strength and stability. NORCAL Group includes NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company and its affiliated insurance companies.

Transaction Advisors

ProAssurance is being advised in this transaction by Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC and the law firms of Burr & Forman, LLP and Sidley Austin, LLP. NORCAL is being advised by Waller Helms Advisors and the law firms of Mayer Brown, LLP, and McDermott Will & Emery, LLP.

