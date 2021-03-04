Myomo to Participate in Three Investment Conferences During the Month of March

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul R. Gudonis, Myomo’s CEO, and David Henry, Myomo’s CFO will participate in three virtual investment conferences during the month of March, as follows:

The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 9-10, 2021.

The Virtual 33 rd Annual Roth Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 15-17, 2021

The Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference being held March 17-18, 2021 with one-on-one meetings scheduled after the event

The Roth Capital Partners presentation will be prerecorded and available here. The link to the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website beginning on March 11, 2021 at 9:00AM ET. Institutional and other investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Myomo during any of these conferences should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring investment bank.