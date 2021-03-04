Myomo to Participate in Three Investment Conferences During the Month of March
Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul R. Gudonis, Myomo’s CEO, and David Henry, Myomo’s CFO will participate in three virtual investment conferences during the month of March, as follows:
- The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 9-10, 2021.
- The Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 15-17, 2021
- The Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference being held March 17-18, 2021 with one-on-one meetings scheduled after the event
The Roth Capital Partners presentation will be prerecorded and available here. The link to the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website beginning on March 11, 2021 at 9:00AM ET. Institutional and other investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Myomo during any of these conferences should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring investment bank.
About Myomo, Inc.
Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005986/en/
0 Kommentare