Urban Edge Properties to Present at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it will participate in the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference held March 8 through March 11, 2021. Jeff Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a company presentation on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

The audio-only webcast will be available to investors at the following link: https://kvgo.com/citi/urban-edge-march-2021, and the presentation deck will be posted on the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 10, 2022.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

