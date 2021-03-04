News Corp to Participate in Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

News Corp announced today that Tracey Fellows, President for Global Digital Real Estate for News Corp, and David Doctorow, Chief Executive for Move, Inc., will participate in Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 10, 2021. The virtual session will begin at 11:00am EST.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.