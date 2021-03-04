CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces First-Quarter 2021 Dividend on Common Stock

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.23 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the first quarter of 2021, consistent with the previous quarter.

The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.