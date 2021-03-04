Points International announces C$25 million bought deal financing

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (“Points” or the “Company”), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited (the “Underwriters”) to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 1,334,000 common shares of Points (“Common Shares”) at a price of $18.75 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $25 million (the “Offering”).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 200,100 Common Shares at the Offering Price. In the event that the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $28.7 million.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds to fund the advancement of its product road map and its data analytics, marketing automation, and machine learning capabilities. The net proceeds may also be used to fund future growth opportunities and to accelerate the Company’s business development pipeline.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of short form prospectus, qualifying the Common Shares for distribution in all of the Provinces of Canada, and in the United States by way of private placement pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on or about March 29, 2021, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory and Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Capital Market approvals.

Points, (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.