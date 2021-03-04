 

Cancer Genetics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), an emerging leader in novel drug discovery techniques, announced today that Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, will present at H.C. Wainwright’s Global Life Sciences Conference. The event is being held virtually from March 9-10, 2021.

Conference Date: March 9-10, 2021 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
On-Demand Starts:  7:00 am ET - Tuesday, March 9, 2021
On-Demand Ends 7:00 pm ET- Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Registration:  https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/#toggle-id-1

Mr. Roberts will highlight the Company's recent transformational business strategy, including the Company’s proposed merger with StemoniX, Inc., and elaborate on the broader going- forward corporate vision.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/#toggle-id-1) to register for the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website and will be able to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Cancer Genetics will also be available for virtual outside 1:1 meetings both during and after the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. jzimmons@zimmonsic.com 917.214.3514 for scheduling.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Through its vivoPharm subsidiary, Cancer Genetics offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic research centers. The Company is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities. For more information, please visit www.cancergenetics.com.

For more information, please visit or follow CGI at:

Internet: www.cancergenetics.com

Twitter: @Cancer_Genetics

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Cancer Genetics Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, and potential for our services, future revenues or growth, or the potential for future strategic transactions in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, achieve profitability and increase sales of our pre-clinical services, maintain our existing customer base and avoid cancellation of customer contracts or discontinuance of trials, raising capital to meet our liquidity needs, the proposed merger with StemoniX, Inc., and other risks discussed in the Cancer Genetics, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and Form S-4 filed on October 16, 2020, as amended on February 8, 2021 along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Cancer Genetics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:
Jennifer K. Zimmons. Ph.D.
Investor Relations
Zimmons International Communications, Inc.
Email: jzimmons@zimmonsic.com
Phone: +1.917.214.3514




