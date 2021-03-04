Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 and February Sales Results

Net sales for the quarter increased 14.7 percent, to $43.89 billion, from $38.26 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 15.8 percent, to $86.23 billion, from $74.49 billion last year.

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2021, ended February 14, 2021.

Comparable sales for the second quarter fiscal 2021 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 24 Weeks 24 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 11.4% 12.6% 13.0% 14.7% Canada 13.4% 10.6% 14.8% 13.6% Other International 21.5% 17.7% 20.2% 17.7% Total Company 13.0% 12.9% 14.2% 15.0% E-commerce 75.8% 74.8% 80.4% 79.7% *Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $951 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, which includes $246 million pretax, or $0.41 per diluted share, in costs incurred primarily from COVID-19 premium wages. Last year’s second quarter net income was $931 million, or $2.10 per diluted share. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $2.12 billion, or $4.76 per diluted share, compared to $1.77 billion, or $4.00 per diluted share, last year.



For the four-week reporting month of February, ended February 28, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $14.05 billion, an increase of 15.2 percent from $12.20 billion last year. For the twenty-six week period ended February 28, 2021, net sales were $93.16 billion, an increase of 15.4 percent from $80.76 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended February 28, 2021, were as follows:

4 Weeks 4 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 10.3% 10.3% 12.4% 14.0% Canada 21.6% 15.7% 15.0% 13.5% Other International 25.7% 20.6% 20.0% 17.2% Total Company 13.8% 12.3% 13.8% 14.3% E-commerce 91.1% 89.4% 81.0% 80.3% *Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Costco currently operates 804 warehouses, including 558 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 103 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended February 14, 2021 February 16, 2020 February 14, 2021 February 16, 2020 REVENUE Net sales $ 43,888 $ 38,256 $ 86,235 $ 74,492 Membership fees 881 816 1,742 1,620 Total revenue 44,769 39,072 87,977 76,112 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 39,078 34,056 76,536 66,289 Selling, general and administrative 4,342 3,743 8,640 7,475 Preopening expenses 9 7 31 21 Operating income 1,340 1,266 2,770 2,327 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (40 ) (34 ) (79 ) (72 ) Interest income and other, net 19 45 48 80 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,319 1,277 2,739 2,335 Provision for income taxes 348 330 587 532 Net income including noncontrolling interests 971 947 2,152 1,803 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (20 ) (16 ) (35 ) (28 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 951 $ 931 $ 2,117 $ 1,775 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 2.15 $ 2.10 $ 4.78 $ 4.02 Diluted $ 2.14 $ 2.10 $ 4.76 $ 4.00 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,134 442,021 443,043 441,920 Diluted 444,494 443,727 444,440 443,704



