 

Onconova Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Company to Hold Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will release its year-end 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after the market closes. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results and provide an update on its pipeline programs.

Interested parties who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 428-5741 for domestic and (210) 229-8823 for international callers and using conference ID 3863774. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the investors’ page of the company's website at www.onconova.com and clicking on the webcast link.

A webcast replay will be available on the Onconova website for 90 days following the call by visiting the investor page of the company's website at www.onconova.com

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is planned to begin a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in the U.S. in the first half of 2021, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is currently underway in China.

Onconova’s product candidate oral rigosertib is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 investigator-initiated study targeting patients with KRAS+ lung adenocarcinoma in combination with nivolumab. In addition, Onconova has commenced preclinical work investigating rigosertib in COVID-19.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

Contact information

Company Contact:
Avi Oler
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
267-759-3680
ir@onconova.us 
https://www.onconova.com/contact/

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com 




