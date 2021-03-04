Hess Midstream LP Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), announced the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2021. A copy of the annual report is available on Hess Midstream’s website, www.hessmidstream.com, by selecting “Investors” and then “SEC Filings.”

Shareholders may request printed copies of our annual report on Form 10-K, which includes Hess Midstream’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing Investor Relations at: HessMidstreamPartners@hess.com.