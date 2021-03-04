Invitation Homes to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner, Chief Financial Officer Ernie Freedman, and Chief Operating Officer Charles Young will participate in a roundtable discussion at Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.invh.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through April 9, 2021.
About Invitation Homes:
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
