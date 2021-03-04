 

KKR Appoints Arturo Gutiérrez and Dane Holmes as New Independent Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 22:30  |  43   |   |   

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced that Arturo Gutiérrez and Dane Holmes have been appointed to the Board of Directors of KKR & Co. Inc. Their appointments will bring the number of independent directors to nine out of a total of thirteen Board seats.

Mr. Gutiérrez is the Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in Latin America.

Mr. Holmes is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Eskalera Inc. and the former head of Human Capital Management at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. where he served as a member of its Management Committee and Partnership Committee.

KKR’s other independent directors include Mary Dillon (Chief Executive Officer of Ulta Beauty, Inc.), Joseph Grundfest (Stanford Law Professor and former Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission), John Hess (Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation), Xavier Niel (Deputy Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Iliad SA), Patricia Russo (former Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel-Lucent), Thomas Schoewe (former Chief Financial Officer of Walmart) and Robert Scully (former member of the Office of the Chairman of Morgan Stanley).

About KKR
 KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Appoints Arturo Gutiérrez and Dane Holmes as New Independent Directors KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced that Arturo Gutiérrez and Dane Holmes have been appointed to the Board of Directors of KKR & Co. Inc. Their appointments will bring the number of independent directors to nine out of a total of thirteen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
KKR to Acquire Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC)
03.03.21
New KKR Global Insights Report Discusses Value Creation through Reflation
01.03.21
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
25.02.21
Optiv Names Omaha Senior Lauren Harris Recipient of $40,000 Scholarship
22.02.21
KKR to Acquire Telefónica Chile’s Wholesale Fiber Optic Network to Create First Open Access Network in Chile
17.02.21
KKR to Acquire Flow Control Group from Bertram Capital
16.02.21
Optiv Announces Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Services to Guide Organizations Through Federal Regulations
11.02.21
KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum 2021
08.02.21
KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann