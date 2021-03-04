Ecolab Updates Scheduled Webcast of Industry Conference for March 11, 2021

Ecolab Inc. President and CEO Christophe Beck will address financial analysts virtually at the G.research Specialty Chemicals Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ecolab will offer a live webcast of Mr. Beck’s presentation. Updated details for the webcast are as follows:

2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DATE: Thursday, March 11, 2021

DURATION: Approximately 30 minutes

ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through April 11, 2021.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

(ECL-C)

